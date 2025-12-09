Bjarke Ingels Group Renews 50K-SF Lease at 45 Main Street

Famed global architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) has renewed its 50,000-square-foot lease at the Two Trees Management-owned 45 Main Street in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

The firm, which renewed its space on the ninth floor of the 12-story office building, was represented by Ryan Gessin from Newmark and Jeff Karp from Latitude Property Group. Karp did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Gessin declined to comment.

This is the largest lease deal of the year in Dumbo. Two Trees Management was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler.

45 Main Street sits between Front and Water streets, about two blocks from the Dumbo waterfront. Bjarke moved into the space in 2018, relocating its New York headquarters to Brooklyn from Manhattan.

“In many ways, BIG was a pioneer of Dumbo’s now flourishing design community,” Zahler said in a statement announcing the lease renewal. “The studio saw the value in the Dumbo neighborhood and its industrial, loft-style offices, which allow flexibility for design tenants to be creative and make the space their own. Not only that, but much of this industry’s talent base lives in or is moving to Brooklyn. It’s becoming a no-brainer for design firms, and that’s apparent in our leasing momentum.”

Design studios including Snøhetta, Sage & Coombe Architects, Batliboi Studio, Mammoth Projects, Starling Architecture, and Jamie Perez Herrera all signed new or renewed leases this year at Dumbo properties owned by Two Trees, the firm said.

Other tenants at 45 Main Street include investment firm Fortis Group, law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, and digital music aggregator TuneCore.

