Finance   ·   Refinance

Bank of New York Mellon Provides $150M Refi Package for Lever House

The iconic Manhattan office property opened in 1950 and recently underwent $100 million in renovations

By December 18, 2025 12:00 pm
reprints
CBRE's Tom Traynor (clockwise from top left), Tom Rugg, Henry Fenmore and Mark Finan, and Lever House at 390 Park Avenue.
CBRE's Tom Traynor (clockwise from top left), Tom Rugg, Henry Fenmore and Mark Finan, and Lever House at 390 Park Avenue. PHOTOS: Paul Quitoriano/for Commercial Observer; Courtesy CBRE; Lucas Blair Simpson/SOM

One of New York City’s prime architecture and office landmarks just got a new round of financing. 

Lever House, the historic International-style glass office tower that spans 270,000 square feet on Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, has secured a $150 million refinancing package, Commercial Observer can first report.  

SEE ALSO: Thor Equities Refis New Wynwood Sites With $19M

Brookfield Properties and WatermanCLARK, who acquired the iconic property in May 2020, are the sponsors. 

The joint venture partners have since invested $100 million to renovate and restore the historic property, which opened in 1950 and was designated a New York City landmark in 1982. 

Bank of New York Mellon provided the new round of financing, sources said, while CBREs Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Mark Finan and Henry Fenmore arranged the transaction. 

Located at 390 Park Avenue, Lever House ushered in a new architectural aesthetic across Park Avenue, where brick and masonry apartment buildings would later be replaced by modern, glass-sheethed office towers like Lever House, The Seagram Building, 345 Park Avenue and 450 Park Avenue

The office building is 100 percent leased, with tenants that include The Northern Trust Company and Quantum Energy Partners

During a Dec. 10 announcement on the building’s new full occupancy metric, Lauren Young, managing partner at Brookfield Real Estate, credited her firm’s investment and revitalization into the property for repositioning Lever House to succeed into the 21st century. 

“The success of Lever House showcases yet again that with an extremely desirable location and one of New York’s most iconic buildings, the right investments can take a property to the next level and attract leading firms that value excellence,” she said. 

CBRE declined to comment, as did Brookfield Properties and WatermanClark. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

390 Park Avenue, Henry Fenmore, Lever House, Mark Finan, Tom Rugg, Tom Traynor, Bank of New York Mellon, Brookfield Properties, CBRE, WatermanCLARK
Thor Equities' Joe Sitt and a mural in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami.
Land · Finance
Florida

Thor Equities Refis New Wynwood Sites With $19M

By Julia Echikson
Ian Schrager and Public Hotel at 215 Chrystie Street.
Hospitality · Finance
New York City

Ian Schrager Scores $310M Refi for Public Hotel on Lower East Side

By Isabelle Durso
Paramount Group CEO Albert Behler and Paramount Plaza at 1633 Broadway.
Office · Finance
National

Paramount Group Shareholders Approve $1.6B Rithm Acquisition

By Larry Getlen