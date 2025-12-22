Policy   ·   Urban Planning

Andrew Kimball to Exit NYC Economic Development, But Advise Mamdani Administration

By December 22, 2025 10:42 am
reprints
New York City Economic Development Corporation's CEO Andrew Kimball.
New York City Economic Development Corporation's CEO Andrew Kimball. PHOTO: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Pursuit Transformation Company Inc

Andrew Kimball has demystified whether or not he will stay on board after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes office on Jan. 1.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) president and CEO will depart the city government alongside Mayor Eric Adams, but will remain as an adviser to the new administration for an undetermined period of time, according to the agency.

SEE ALSO: Mamdani Selects Leila Bozorg as Deputy Mayor of Housing and Planning

Crain’s New York Business first reported the departure.

“To dig our way out of the economic crisis caused by COVID, we partnered with the city, state and agencies across the government and the private sector,” Kimball said in a memo Friday. “That collaborative work has resulted in… A diversified economy and start-up ecosystem and commercial leasing market that is literally the envy of the world.”

While it’s unclear what Kimball’s next stop will be, on Dec. 18 Adams made him among seven government ex-officio appointees to the Brooklyn Marine Terminal Development Corporation (BMTDC) which will continue to hammer out the details of making the 60-acre industrial site into a $418 million, all-electric maritime port, according to the Adams administration.

Mamdani’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kimball has been credited with organizing the deployment of $2.5 billion in public investment and $6.2 billion in private capital for various projects. The EDC also manages 64 million square feet of owned real estate across 225 properties in New York City.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Andrew Kimball, Eric Adams, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), Zohran Mamdani
New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani announces two deputy mayors in Staten Island on December 19, 2025 in New York City. At a Department of Sanitation garage being converted into more than 200 units of affordable housing, Mamdani announced Leila Bozorg (left) as his deputy mayor for housing and Julie Su as his deputy mayor for economic justice, a new role in city government.
Industry · Policy
New York City

Mamdani Selects Leila Bozorg as Deputy Mayor of Housing and Planning

By Mark Hallum
Attendees gather at ICSC New York on Dec. 10.
Retail · Policy
New York City

Retailers and Brokers Have Learned to Look Past the Headlines: ICSC Attendees

By Mark Hallum
Kathryn Garcia. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images
Industry · Policy
New York City

Kathryn Garcia Likely to Succeed Rick Cotton as Port Authority Head

By Mark Hallum