Andrew Kimball has demystified whether or not he will stay on board after Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani takes office on Jan. 1.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) president and CEO will depart the city government alongside Mayor Eric Adams, but will remain as an adviser to the new administration for an undetermined period of time, according to the agency.

Crain’s New York Business first reported the departure.

“To dig our way out of the economic crisis caused by COVID, we partnered with the city, state and agencies across the government and the private sector,” Kimball said in a memo Friday. “That collaborative work has resulted in… A diversified economy and start-up ecosystem and commercial leasing market that is literally the envy of the world.”

While it’s unclear what Kimball’s next stop will be, on Dec. 18 Adams made him among seven government ex-officio appointees to the Brooklyn Marine Terminal Development Corporation (BMTDC) which will continue to hammer out the details of making the 60-acre industrial site into a $418 million, all-electric maritime port, according to the Adams administration.

Mamdani’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kimball has been credited with organizing the deployment of $2.5 billion in public investment and $6.2 billion in private capital for various projects. The EDC also manages 64 million square feet of owned real estate across 225 properties in New York City.

