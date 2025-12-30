Finance   ·   Acquisition

Affinius Capital Lends $45M for Northeast Self-Storage Portfolio Buy

By December 30, 2025 2:35 pm
Latitude Property Group's Jeffrey Karp (top), Rizm’s Richard Mishaan (bottom), and a Cubesmart self-storage location.
Latitude Property Group's Jeffrey Karp (top), Rizm’s Richard Mishaan (bottom), and a Cubesmart self-storage location. PHOTOS: Courtesy Latitude Property Group; Courtesy Rizm; Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Summerland Storage Partners has secured $45 million of acquisition financing for the purchase of a self-storage portfolio in New York and Massachusetts, Commercial Observer has learned.

Affinius Capital provided the loan for Summerland’s acquisition of three self-storage assets on Long Island and in suburban Boston. The firm acquired the properties — at 14 Merrick Road in Lynbrook, N.Y.; 225 Sheep Pasture Road in Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.; and 71 Bishop Street in Framingham, Mass. — from Mequity Companies for an undisclosed purchase price. 

Summerland was launched in August and is managed by Macquarie Asset Management

The acquisition loan from Affinius was part of a $160 million total capitalization for seven self-storage properties developed by Mequity, which included $28.5 million of mezzanine debt from an undisclosed lender. The seven self-storage assets, which are in various stages of lease-up in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, comprise 586,000 square feet of rentable space.

BSC Group’s Shawn Hill negotiated the senior mortgage with BSC. Latitude Property Groups Jeffrey Karp and Rizm’s Richard Mishaan brokered the sale and mezzanine loan. 

“This transaction reflects the depth of institutional interest in the self-storage sector, particularly when paired with experienced operating platforms,” Karp said. “Working alongside seasoned storage groups like Mequity and Summerland was critical in executing a layered capitalization of this complexity and getting it across the finish line.”

Karp added at the the $160 million of total capitalization marks “one of the most substantial” self-storage transactions for an institutional-grade portfolio publicly reported in 2025.

Affinius Capital, Summerland and Mequity Companies did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Con can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

