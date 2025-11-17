After building big along the Long Island City, Queens, waterfront, TF Cornerstone is taking on a new residential development in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.

Bruce Weill, executive vice president at TF Cornerstone, submitted an application last week to build a 38-story, 792-unit residential building at 45 West Street, according to a filing with the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB).

The total 660,219-square-foot property would include 652,227 square feet of residential space and 7,992 square feet of commercial space, as well as 82 enclosed parking spaces, the filing shows.

The proposed project at 45 West Street would comprise two towers — an east tower with apartments on floors six through 29, and a taller west tower with units on floors six through 38, according to PincusCo, which first reported the news.

Earlier this month, TF Cornerstone also filed plans to construct a 13-story, 268-unit apartment building across the street from that project at 15 Oak Street, according to another filing with the DOB. The building would span 249,181 square feet.

If approved, the developer’s residential project along the Greenpoint waterfront would feature a total of 1,060 apartment units including some low-income housing, according to the filings.

Spokespeople for TF Cornerstone and SLCE Architects, the listed architect on the project, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

TF Cornerstone bought the two Greenpoint development sites — which have alternative addresses of 43-57 West Street and 2-24 Oak Street — from Jack Guttman’s Pearl Realty Management for a total of $175 million in August 2024, Commercial Observer reported at the time.

News of TF Cornerstone’s new plans for the property comes during a busy time for residential projects in Brooklyn.

Last month, Cornell Realty Management filed plans to build up to 143 apartments above the Trader Joe’s in Williamsburg at 200 Kent Avenue, as CO previously reported.

In August, Candor Capital submitted an application to construct a 12-story, 99-unit residential building at 331 Maple Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. Also in August, the real estate arm of the Diocese of Brooklyn filed plans to build a 13-story, 99-unit apartment building at the current church site at 2978 Ocean Parkway on Coney Island.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.