Support Organization Womankind Takes 5K-SF Office in Long Island City

Womankind, a support organization for survivors of gender-based violence, has signed a 5,000-square-foot office lease at 36-36 33rd Street in Long Island City, Queens.

Anton Marchuk and Adriana Contavalle from TEK Realty Advisors represented Womankind. It is unclear who represented the landlord, Alma Realty.

SEE ALSO: Property Management Firm Orsid Expands Offices at 156 West 56th Street

The asking rent is $31 per square foot, and the lease is for 10 years.

Womankind is currently based at 42 Broadway in Lower Manhattan, according to its website. It is unclear whether this lease represents a relocation for the organization or an expansion into an additional office.

Traded was first to note the lease.

The 193,000-square-foot, five-story building, also known as CityView Plaza, was built in 1916 and was once home to the Brooks Brothers clothing factory. Renovated in 2018 with upgraded elevators, a granite floor lobby and a fitness center, the building contains 176,534 square feet of rentable office space in addition to 16,500 square feet of garage space, according to public records.

Other tenants at this address include DY Realty Group, New York Junior Tennis & Learning, Psychotherapy & Counseling Center, Nexendo Wellness, Endocrine Associates of West Village PC, elevator company Unitec and Personal-Touch Home Care.

This building is not the only one keeping Alma Realty occupied in Astoria and Long Island City. In March 2025, the company paired with KS Group to secure $300 million in construction financing from S3 Capital for the development of Astoria Cove, a development site at 4-34 26th Avenue. Alma purchased the site in 2014, and development on it has been stuck due to factors such as disputes with the city over the percentage of affordable units, as CO previously reported. The current phase of financing will support the delivery of four mixed-use buildings featuring 736 apartments and 318 parking spaces.

The development’s website says that the first units will deliver in spring 2026, offering studios to two-bedrooms starting at $3,250 a month. SERHANT’s logo and email address are on the site, presumably as the leasing broker.

Womankind, Alma Realty and TEK Realty Advisors did not immediately respond to requests for information.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.