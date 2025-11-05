RXR recently hosted Commercial Observer’s Top Young Professionals reception at the iconic Starrett-Lehigh Building, bringing together rising leaders from across the real estate industry. Set against the backdrop of the building’s rooftop views, the evening highlighted innovation, collaboration, and the next generation shaping the future of the built environment. The event celebrated achievement and fostered meaningful connections in one of RXR’s most storied and creative office destinations.

Joseph V. Graziose, President of RXR Construction and Development.

Commercial Observer: How can the real estate community foster and retain a strong pipeline of talented professionals? What programs does RXR have in place to achieve this?

Joseph V. Graziose: The real estate industry as a whole is highly interconnected, but it can be difficult to make connections when you’re just starting out in your career. That said, seasoned real estate professionals should encourage their rising colleagues to attend conferences, panels, and networking opportunities when possible, as these open doors to new connections and can eventually lead to new opportunities. Programs like Commercial Observer’s Top Young Professionals are a great place to start. At RXR, we’re proud to conduct a robust internship program where we welcome students from both undergraduate and graduate programs. These students engage in departmental workshops, explore our property portfolio through tours, and collaborate on a capstone project – all of which come together in a unique experience that mirrors how RXR’s teams work on a day-to-day basis.

What role does real estate play in supporting talent and up-and-coming stars across critical industries? (to align with how engaging spaces like Starrett-Lehigh foster collaboration and support companies in retaining talent) How can we leverage dynamic properties to create a sense of community for young professionals?

There is so much to learn from the buildings in our portfolio. Hosting tours or events within them builds community and offers meaningful experiences. These moments spark inspiration for young professionals and foster valuable exchanges with industry veterans, demonstrating the power of opening our doors to the next generation.

Real estate has faced many accelerated changes in the first half of this decade. How have these changes made it an especially exciting time to be in the industry, and what is your advice to the 2025 Top Young Professionals to ensure their continued success and to set themselves apart?

The real estate industry is ever-changing, and its exciting nature attracts many young professionals today. I encourage these young professionals to stay curious, put themselves out there, and seek opportunities that challenge them and provide the chance for growth. Whether you represent the deal side, design side, or development and construction, the real estate industry needs individuals willing to challenge how things are done, as that is how the industry will ultimately improve.