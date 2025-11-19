Finance   ·   Refinance

RXR Refis North Carolina Apartments With $71M Loan

By November 19, 2025 3:47 pm
reprints
RXR's Steven Schwartz and a rendering of Adler Montford Park in Charlotte, N.C.
RXR's Steven Schwartz and a rendering of Adler Montford Park in Charlotte, N.C. PHOTO and RENDERING: Courtesy RXR

Taft Family Ventures has landed a $70.5 million loan to refinance a newly delivered multifamily development in Charlotte, N.C., Commercial Observer has learned.

RXRs credit platform provided the bridge loan for the developer’s 241-unit Adler Montford Park project in the Montford Park neighborhood south of Downtown Charlotte.

SEE ALSO: Capstone Lands $59M Acquisition Loan for 205 West 28th Street

“Adler Montford Park embodies the type of high-quality, well-located multifamily asset, paired with an experienced developer in Taft Family Ventures, that aligns perfectly with RXR’s lending strategy,” Steven Schwartz, executive vice president and head of real estate credit at RXR, said in a statement.

Located at 1351 East Woodlawn Road less than two miles from Queens University of Charlotte, Adler Montford Park features 241 rental apartments, eight for-rent homes and 289 parking spaces. Community amenities include a heated pool, a rooftop lounge, coworking spaces, a fitness center, a yoga room, and a business center.      

Tom Taft Sr., chairman and CEO of Taft Family Ventures, said in a statement that the loan was facilitated by RXR “with the right structure” and it looks forward to “future opportunities” with the credit platform across its portfolio. 

The transaction marked RXR’s first multifamily bridge loan in North Carolina, according to the company. RXR expanded its credit platform in 2021 following a merger with Hudson Realty Capital.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

Steven Schwartz, Tom Taft Sr., RXR, Taft Family Ventures
Newmark's Jordan Roeschlaub (top) and Daniel Fromm (bottom), and 205 West 28th Street.
Office · Finance
New York City

Capstone Lands $59M Acquisition Loan for 205 West 28th Street

By Brian Pascus
Fident Capital's Kevin Choquette and a rendering of the Melodia multifamily development in Ontario, Calif.
Residential · Finance
California

Ambitus Partners Lands $28M Construction Loan for SoCal Apartments

By Andrew Coen
North River Partners' Jeffrey Rosenfeld (top) and Sean Robertson (bottom) and a rendering of The Regatta project in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

North River, Amzak Capital Management Lend $53M for South Florida Apartments

By Andrew Coen