Pantzer Properties paid $161 million for a new multifamily property in Miramar, Fla., one of the largest multifamily investment sales this year in South Florida, property records show.

The 393-unit apartment complex sits adjacent to Red Road at 1 Main Street in Miramar, 19 miles southwest of Fort Lauderdale. Related Group and Rockpoint completed the 715,453-square-foot building last year.

The sale equates to just under $410,000 per unit. CBRE Multifamily Capital provided a five-year, $102.4 million acquisition loan, which is backed by Fannie Mae.

In 2021, the Related-Rockpoint joint venture acquired the site for $3.2 million and secured a $70 million construction loan from Wells Fargo for the eight-story development. Representatives for Related and Pantzer Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pantzer Properties is a New York-based institutional fund manager that owns and operates U.S. real estate. Last month, the company raised $1 billion for a fund focused on multifamily investments on the East Coast.

Miami-based Related Group and Boston-based Rockpoint, a real estate private equity firm, are frequent partners. Alongside Two Road Development, they’re developing an oceanfront development in Bal Harbour after landing a $424 million construction loan last year. Last year, they completed a mixed-use property called The Highley House in Miami’s Wynwood district.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.