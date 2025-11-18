Finance

Related Group, Rockpoint Close One of South Florida’s Top Multifamily Deals This Year

CBRE Multifamily Capital provided a five-year, $102 million acquisition loan

By November 18, 2025 3:40 pm
reprints
Pantzer Properties' Jason Pantzer (top) and Jordan Pantzer (bottom), and 1 Main Street, Miramar, Fla.
Pantzer Properties' Jason Pantzer (top) and Jordan Pantzer (bottom), and 1 Main Street, Miramar, Fla. PHOTOS: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; RENDERING: Courtesy Manor Miramar

Pantzer Properties paid $161 million for a new multifamily property in Miramar, Fla., one of the largest multifamily investment sales this year in South Florida, property records show. 

The 393-unit apartment complex sits adjacent to Red Road at 1 Main Street in Miramar, 19 miles southwest of Fort Lauderdale. Related Group and Rockpoint completed the 715,453-square-foot building last year.

SEE ALSO: BHI Provides $120M Bridge Loan for Brooklyn Apartments Development 

The sale equates to just under $410,000 per unit. CBRE Multifamily Capital provided a five-year, $102.4 million acquisition loan, which is backed by Fannie Mae.

In 2021, the Related-Rockpoint joint venture acquired the site for $3.2 million and secured a $70 million construction loan from Wells Fargo for the eight-story development. Representatives for Related and Pantzer Properties did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pantzer Properties is a New York-based institutional fund manager that owns and operates U.S. real estate. Last month, the company raised $1 billion for a fund focused on multifamily investments on the East Coast. 

Miami-based Related Group and Boston-based Rockpoint, a real estate private equity firm, are frequent partners. Alongside Two Road Development, they’re developing an oceanfront development in Bal Harbour after landing a $424 million construction loan last year. Last year, they completed a mixed-use property called The Highley House in Miami’s Wynwood district.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

1 Main Street, CBRE Multifamily Capital, Fannie Mae, Pantzer Properties, Related Group, Rockpoint
The Bronx (left) and Harlem.
Residential · Investments & Sales
New York City

Nonprofit Buys Bronx Parking Lot for $25M With Plans for New Housing

By Isabelle Durso
Related Companies' Stephen Ross (top), Oxford Properties' Eric Plesman (bottom), and the Equinox Hotel at 35 Hudson Yards.
Hospitality · Investments & Sales
New York City

Related and Oxford Sell Hudson Yards Equinox Hotel for $541M

By Larry Getlen
Extell's Gary Barnett and St. Thomas Church.
Special Purpose · Investments & Sales
New York City

Gary Barnett’s Extell Takes to the Air on Fifth Avenue

By Larry Getlen