Pantzer Properties Closes $1B Multifamily Investment Fund

The new fund will exclusively focus on acquiring multifamily properties across the East Coast

By October 10, 2025 12:24 pm
Jordan Pantzer (top) and Jason Pantzer (bottom) of Pantzer Properties, and a condominium building.
Jordan Pantzer (top) and Jason Pantzer (bottom) of Pantzer Properties, and a condominium building.

Pantzer Properties, an institutional fund manager that owns and operates U.S. real estate, announced Friday it has closed a $1 billion fund devoted to multifamily investment properties on the East Coast. 

The fund, called Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund VI, exceeded its fundraising target with total capital commitments of $1.012 billion, with most commitments coming from institutional investors the firm has worked with before, according to a release from the firm.  

The firm previously closed the Panco Strategic Real Estate Fund V in September 2022 with $781 million in capital commitments, exceeding a fundraising target of $750 million, according to the firm’s website. 

The fund will exclusively focus on acquiring “institutional-quality multifamily assets along the East Coast of the United States,” the firm said.  

Brothers Jason Pantzer and Jordan Pantzer, co-CEOs of Pantzer Properties, said in a joint statement that the fund received “strong demand” largely due to investor confidence in their proven strategy across the multifamily sector. 

“We look forward to deploying this capital with the same discipline and focus that has defined our platform for nearly two decades,” they said. 

Since beginning its fund series in 2017, Pantzer Properties has deployed more than $7.5 billion worth of capital across CRE investments. The firm was formed in 1971. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

