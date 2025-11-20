Leases

NYU BioLabs Adds On at LIC Lab Space

By November 20, 2025 12:24 pm
GFP co-CEO Brian Steinwurtzel. Interior of 45-18 Court Square, Queens.
GFP co-CEO Brian Steinwurtzel. Interior of 45-18 Court Square, Queens. PHOTOS: Chris Sorensen/For Commercial Observer; Courtesy King Street Properties

Early-stage biotech incubator BioLabs@NYU Langone has taken 46,000 square feet at Innolabs, located at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens.

This new space joins the 105,000 square feet NYU Langone took there in March 2024 for four of its research programs, as Commercial Observer reported at the time.   

Bill Harvey, John Cahill, Thomas Burrus and Maeve Trudeau from JLL represented the landlord. The identity of the tenant rep is unclear.

The duration of the lease and the asking rent are also unclear. New York City’s “lab exclusive average asking rent” in the third quarter of 2025 was $105.40 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE

GFP Real Estate acquired the 1920s office building at 45-18 Court Square as a leasehold from Abro Management for $31.4 million in May 2019, according to public records. The company secured a $152.1 million construction note in 2019 and a $114 million loan in 2023, both from Acore Capital. GFP secured a $137.5 million refinancing loan for the building from Deutsche Bank Trust Co. Americas in April 2025, according to Urbanize

GFP, along with joint venture partner King Street Properties, hired Perkins&Will to redesign the building as a six-story, 267,000-square-foot lab and office building for life sciences tenants, and unveiled the LEED Gold-certified property in 2022

In welcoming NYU Langone last year, Innolabs became the new home for NYU’s Neuroscience Institute, its Institute for Systems Genetics, the Tech4Health Institute and the NYU Tandon School of Engineering’s Biomedical Engineering Program

BioLabs@NYU Langone will move from 180 Varick Street to join these other NYU programs.

“We’re thrilled to see Biolabs@NYU Langone relocate to Innolabs,” Brian Steinwurtzel, co-CEO of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement provided by NYU Langone. “Being able to provide flexible, high-quality space for early-stage life science companies is something we take great pride in. This new incubator will continue to foster innovation, support the next generation of startups, and reinforce New York City’s position as a leading hub for life sciences. And we look forward to seeing more NYU life science startups locate here.”

Robotics company Opentrons Labworks is also a tenant in the building. 

New York Business Journal was first to report the new lease. 

Representatives for Innolabs, King Street and GFP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.

