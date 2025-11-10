Leases   ·   Office Leases

Luxury Brand MCM Signs 9K-SF Office Lease at 245 Fifth Avenue

By November 10, 2025 4:33 pm
reprints
The Moinian Group CEO, Joseph Moinian, and 245 Fifth Avenue.
The Moinian Group CEO, Joseph Moinian, and 245 Fifth Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy The Moinian Group

A luxury leather goods and accessories brand is moving its headquarters to Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Munich, Germany-based MCM Worldwide signed a 10-year, 9,000-square-foot lease on the entire 25th floor of the Moinian Group’s 245 Fifth Avenue, where it will establish its first New York City office, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Men’s Retailer Takes 10K SF at Midtown Condo Tower

The Moinian Group did not disclose the asking rent for the space near the top of the 26-story building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 28th Street. The average asking rent for Midtown South office space was $84.75 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Following the recent signing of 95,000 square feet in new office leases at 245 Fifth Avenue, we’re thrilled to carry this momentum forward at one of our flagship properties,” Omar Sozkesen, vice president of commercial leasing at the Moinian Group, said in a statement.

Moinian Group was represented by Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zach Weil, Cole Gendels and Ben Klau from Newmark, while Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Luxury Consulting negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Newmark and Moss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MCM has 650 locations globally, including a shop in SoHo at 100 Greene Street.

Other tenants in the building two blocks north of Madison Square Park include artificial intelligence firm Synthesia, a company backed by “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban, which signed a lease for 13,600 square feet in August; and WeWork, which signed its second lease since exiting bankruptcy in late 2024 there for 55,000 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

245 Fifth Avenue, Ben Klau, Cole Gendels, Erik Harris, Jonathan Moss, Omar Sozkesen, Scott Klau, Zach Weil, M&M Retail Luxury Consulting, MCM, Newmark, The Moinian Group
Augenbaum Realty's Josh Augenbaum and 49 West 57th Street.
Retail · Leases
New York City

Men’s Retailer Takes 10K SF at Midtown Condo Tower

By Larry Getlen
SL Green's Steven Durels and 1185 Avenue of the Americas.
Office · Leases
New York City

Moroccanoil Takes 40K SF at SL Green Midtown Tower

By Larry Getlen
Jonathan Resnick, president Jack Resnick & Sons, and a rendering of Delos Greek restaurant.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

Carnegie Hospitality Takes 8K SF for Diner, Greek Restaurant at 200 Chambers Street

By Isabelle Durso