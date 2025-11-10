Luxury Brand MCM Signs 9K-SF Office Lease at 245 Fifth Avenue

A luxury leather goods and accessories brand is moving its headquarters to Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Munich, Germany-based MCM Worldwide signed a 10-year, 9,000-square-foot lease on the entire 25th floor of the Moinian Group’s 245 Fifth Avenue, where it will establish its first New York City office, according to the landlord.

The Moinian Group did not disclose the asking rent for the space near the top of the 26-story building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and East 28th Street. The average asking rent for Midtown South office space was $84.75 per square foot in the third quarter of 2025, according to a report from CBRE.

“Following the recent signing of 95,000 square feet in new office leases at 245 Fifth Avenue, we’re thrilled to carry this momentum forward at one of our flagship properties,” Omar Sozkesen, vice president of commercial leasing at the Moinian Group, said in a statement.

Moinian Group was represented by Scott Klau, Erik Harris, Zach Weil, Cole Gendels and Ben Klau from Newmark, while Jonathan Moss of M&M Retail Luxury Consulting negotiated on behalf of the tenant.

Newmark and Moss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MCM has 650 locations globally, including a shop in SoHo at 100 Greene Street.

Other tenants in the building two blocks north of Madison Square Park include artificial intelligence firm Synthesia, a company backed by “Shark Tank” investor Mark Cuban, which signed a lease for 13,600 square feet in August; and WeWork, which signed its second lease since exiting bankruptcy in late 2024 there for 55,000 square feet.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.