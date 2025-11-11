Finance   ·   Refinance

Manulife’s John Hancock Refis Upper East Side Residential Tower

By November 11, 2025 11:48 am
reprints
Avison Young's Scott Singer (top) and Andy Singer (bottom), and 401 East 80th Street.
Avison Young's Scott Singer (top) and Andy Singer (bottom), and 401 East 80th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Avison Young

A Jack Resnick & Sons affiliate has secured an $80 million loan to refinance a multifamily tower on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, Commercial Observer has learned.

Manulife’s John Hancock Life Insurance Company provided the 10-year, fixed-rate loan for the 35-story Gracie Mews property at 401 East 80th Street developed by Jack Resnick & Sons in 1980. 

SEE ALSO: 3650 Capital Provides $38M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Luxury Apartments

Avison Young arranged the loan with a tri-state debt and equity finance team led by Scott Singer, Andy Singer, Kevin Swartz and Jeffrey Moroch. The brokers also negotiated a loan for 401 East 80th from MetLife 10 years ago with The Singer & Bassuk Organization.

“Manulife stepped up to compete with the agencies and won the transaction with a combination of aggressive pricing and efficient execution,” Scott Singer said in a statement. 

Located a half mile southwest of Carl Schurz Park, the Philip Birnbaum-designed Gracie Mews building consists of 310 apartments. Community amenities include a health club, a fitness center and a pool. 

“This refinancing serves as a validation from the lending community of our long-term stewardship of Gracie Mews and its continued popularity,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. 

David N. Connors, managing director and regional manager of Manulife Real Estate Finance Group, said in a statement the loan marks the first closed with Jack Resnick & Sons and third recent deal facilitated by Avison Young’s tri-state debt and equity finance team.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

Andy Singer, David N. Connors, Jeffrey Moroch, Jonathan Resnick, Kevin Swartz, scott singer, Avison Young, Jack Resnick & Sons, John Hancock Life Insurance Company, Manulife Investment Management, Manulife Real Estate Finance Group
Jonathan Roth of 3650 Capital and a rendering of Viking Mill Apartments planned for Philadelphia.
Residential · Finance
Pennsylvania

3650 Capital Provides $38M Construction Loan for Philadelphia Luxury Apartments

By Brian Pascus
Arrow Real Estate Advisors' Morris Betesh and a rendering of 268 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn.
Residential · Finance
New York City

Blackstone Leads $220M Refi for Brooklyn Resi Buildings

By Andrew Coen
RIPCO Real Estate Managing Director James Murad and a Fairfield Inn & Suites sign.
Hospitality · Finance
New York City

McSam Hotel Group Refinances 538 West 58th Street With $66M CMBS Loan

By Mark Hallum