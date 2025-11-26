Finance   ·   Acquisition

Manhattan Childrens Center Buys Office Condo for $23M

By November 26, 2025 11:28 am
100 West 93rd Street.
100 West 93rd Street. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Manhattan Childrens Center, a nonprofit that provides educational services to children on the autism spectrum, has acquired an office condo for $23 million at 100 West 93rd Street, property records show. 

Coltown PropertiesSteven Neuman and Israel Weinberger sold the 16,518-square-foot office unit on the Upper West Side of Manhattan through the entity 100 West 93. The seller had acquired the property in 2015 for $16.5 million, according to Pincus Co., which first reported this sale. Neuman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The Manhattan Childrens Center website lists its headquarters as 111 West 92nd Street. It is unclear how the organization intends to use its newly acquired space. The Manhattan Childrens Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The organization was founded in 2007 with the goal of providing high-quality educational services to children who have autism and other developmental conditions. Founders Perrie and Tom Gelb — a husband and wife team — saw there was a strong need for an organization like the Manhattan Childrens Center, as services for children with developmental conditions were severely lacking. 

Between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, 100 West 93rd Street is a mixed-use building with residential and commercial units as well as retail space. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

