Wellness instructor Meredith Shumway is bringing her fitness concept The Formula X Meredith to New York City as the wildly popular Bridgehampton, Long Island, fitness concept prepares for its first Manhattan outpost.

To be known as The Formula X UES, the business inked a 10-year, 1,920-square-foot lease in the retail space of luxury condo building the Harper at 310 East 86th Street, developer Izaki Group Investments (IGI) told Commercial Observer.

The asking rent was not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in a nearby stretch of the Upper East Side was $221 per square foot as of the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data.

The tenant was represented by Michael Remer and Philip Verre from JLL.

“The Formula X Meredith chose this Upper East Side location to be close to Meredith’s existing clientele from her thriving Bridgehampton class,” Remer told CO via email. “The Harper offered a beautiful column-free space, featuring a stunning skylight, which is a perfect fit for The Formula’s aesthetic and experience.”

The landlord was represented by Spencer Levy of CBRE.

“It is exciting to see this emerging iconic Hamptons brand come to the Upper East Side,” Levy told CO via email. “Although flooded with offers from an array of fitness concepts, ownership had an immediate connection with this tenant and its founder. The Formula x Meredith’s unique offering compliments the sophistication of the Harper-branded residence, and we are all confident that it will thrive in this location.”

The Harper is a 21-story, 63-unit residential building on the south side of East 86th Street between First and Second avenues.

“We’re excited to bring this highly sought-after Hamptons-based wellness brand to the Upper East Side and provide a fitness experience that today’s savvy New Yorker is looking for,” Eldad Blaustein, CEO of IGI USA, said in a statement announcing the lease. “The Formula X Meredith has cultivated a loyal following in Bridgehampton, and it’s a significant milestone to introduce Meredith’s first-ever New York City location at the Harper.”

