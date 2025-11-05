Brooklyn Developer David Tabak Buys Gowanus Dev Site for $59M

Developer David Tabak of Full Time Management has acquired a development site in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood, Commercial Observer has learned.

Tabak bought the 38,500-square-foot site at 563 Sackett Street — which is currently home to a one-story garage — from the Mazzei family for $58.5 million, with plans to build a 12-story, 350-unit residential building, according to broker JLL. Demolition permits have not yet been filed.

The full-block site between Third Avenue and Nevins Street allows for a total of approximately 258,600 buildable square feet, including residential and commercial uses, with market-rate and inclusionary housing mandated under local zoning, according to JLL. The site is also eligible for 421a and Industrial & Commercial Abatement Program tax incentives.

“This site drew extraordinary interest as one of the few remaining large-scale 421a-eligible redevelopment opportunities in New York City,” JLL’s Michael Mazzara, who brokered the deal for both sides along with Ethan Stanton and Brendan Maddigan, said in a statement. “Gowanus remains one of the most sought-after submarkets for development in New York City.”

Spokespeople for Tabak and the Mazzei family could not be reached for comment.

Tabak’s plan to build 350 residential units on the site — which JLL said “aligns with the ongoing residential transformation of Gowanus” — comes after the Mazzei family itself filed plans in 2022 to revamp the property.

The family had planned to build a 12-story, 291-unit residential building on the Sackett Street site with 172 parking spots, as well as retail and light manufacturing space, Crain’s New York Business reported at the time. It’s unclear why Mazzei, which purchased the site in 2005, did not move forward with those plans and instead decided to sell the property.

News of the deal comes after another big development site sale in Brooklyn last week. Queens-based developer Golden Stone Management bought a two-story retail building at 245 Duffield Street for $31 million, with plans to build new residential condominiums on the site, as Commercial Observer reported.

