Clarion Partners Sells 114 West 41st Street to Buyer Trio for $133M 

It’s not just the Bryant Park Winter Village that’s bustling with activity in the neighborhood today. A mere stone’s throw away, an office property has officially changed hands — just in time for Thanksgiving.

Clarion Partners just sold its property at 114 West 41st Street to AM Management, Eyn Holding and Axonic Capital for $133 million, Commercial Observer has learned. The deal closed Tuesday evening.

Eastdil Secured’s Gary Phillips, Will Silverman and Jeff Organisciak negotiated the deal.

Rising 22 stories between Sixth Avenue and Broadway and West 40th and 41st Streets, 114 West 41st Street was built in 1913 and renovated in 2015. Clarion bought the 350,000-square-foot office and retail property in December 2018 for $282 million, or roughly $800 per square foot, from EQ Office, The Real Deal reported at the time. MetLife provided Clarion with a $141 million acquisition loan at the time and that debt is staying in place on the property, sources said.

Seven years ago, the building was riding the New York City’s TAMI tenant wave of activity. Roku had recently signed a 16,000-square-foot lease for its new headquarters — it’s since moved to 5 Times Square — and other tenants included VTS and Guess, per TRD. Today, its tenants include Quartet Health as well as AI platform Snowflake, Demandbase and MediaRadar. French bakery Maman also has “un petit” location at the building’s base.

Sources familiar with the trade said there are no plans to convert the building’s use, and it will remain as an office building.

Clarion Partners, Axonic Capital and Eastdil Secured declined to comment. Eyn Holdings didn’t immediately return a request for comment. AM Management could not be reached.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that Newmark represented the buyer group in the deal.

