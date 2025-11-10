Carnegie Hospitality will open a new diner and Greek restaurant in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood next summer.

Carnegie Hospitality, which owns and operates roughly 11 restaurants in New York City, has signed a 20-year lease for 8,450 square feet at the base of Jack Resnick & Sons’ 200 Chambers Street, the landlord announced Monday. Carnegie Diner & Cafe and Delos Greek restaurant will share the space.

SEE ALSO: Moroccanoil Takes 40K SF at SL Green Midtown Tower

The deal represents a new location for Carnegie Diner, which has six other locations in the city across Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to its website. Meanwhile, 200 Chambers represents Delos Greek’s second spot in the city after recently opening next to Carnegie Diner at 1185 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown, Resnick said.

“We are glad to bring Carnegie’s quintessentially New York taste and style to Tribeca,” Jonathan Resnick, president of Jack Resnick & Sons, said in a statement. “This establishment will quickly become a destination for scores of Lower Manhattan residents, workers and visitors.”

The asking rent was not provided, but a report from CBRE found retail rents in Manhattan averaged $671 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025.

Newmark’s Jeffrey Roseman brokered the deal for the tenant, while Resnick was represented in-house by Brett Greenberg and Fran Delgorio. Spokespeople for Carnegie Hospitality and Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Carnegie Hospitality — which also operates Pizza & Shakes, Organic Burger House, NYC Pancake House and NYC Pastrami House — is “in the process of opening a host of additional restaurants across Manhattan and Brooklyn in the coming year,” according to Resnick’s announcement.

Carnegie Diner and Delos Greek will be located at the base of Resnick’s 29-story luxury condominium tower between West and Greenwich streets. The building features 258 luxury condos, with units renting for between $4,850 per month for a studio and $17,995 per month for a three-bedroom apartment, according to StreetEasy.

Mattress Firm Tribeca is also a tenant in the property’s ground-floor retail space.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.