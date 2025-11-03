The latest poll heading into the Nov. 4 New York City mayoral election has former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo nipping at the heels of front-runner Zohran Mamdani.

The Nov. 2 survey of 2,404 respondents by research company AtlasIntel reduces Mamdani’s lead to just 4.5 percent, with Mamdani receiving 43.9 percent of the vote compared to Cuomo’s 39.4 percent, the highest rating the latter has achieved since Mamdani crushed all opposition — including Cuomo — in the June primary.

Republican Curtis Sliwa still commands about 15.5 percent of the vote from die-hard supporters.

Had Mayor Eric Adams remained in the race, Cuomo would be polling at 32.7 percent, with 6.4 percent of those polled still supporting the current administration and tipping the scales even farther toward Mamdani, according to AtlasIntel.

But if Sliwa had dropped out of the race like Adams had, Cuomo would poll well above the Democratic Socialist with 49.7 percent compared to Mamdani’s 44.1 percent.

Sliwa, the Guardian Angels founder, has rebuked all calls to drop out, even going so far as to quit his radio gig at 77 WABC live on the air after station owner and former mayoral hopeful John Catsimatidis and host Sid Rosenberg urged him to leave the race.

New Yorkers cast 735,000 ballots during early voting in New York City, which wrapped up on Sunday. It was the highest turnout for early voting ever in New York City in a non-presidential election year, according to the New York Times.

