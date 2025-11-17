Pemmil Land Holdings, an affiliate of Pembroke Companies, plans to build two affordable residential towers in Brooklyn’s Coney Island.

Pembroke, which currently owns over 1,600 residential units in the area, has unveiled plans for an 18-story, 196,000-square-foot tower with 227 units and 3,300 square feet of retail space, plus a 12-story, 169,000-square-foot building with 199 units at 2850 West 25th Street and 2428 Neptune Avenue. Combined, the project would add 426 affordable units to the neighborhood.

New York Business Journal was first to report the news.

To move forward with the project, Pembroke needs to be granted a zoning map amendment from the New York City Planning Commission.

The proposed site currently hosts three buildings — a 16-story building and two two-story buildings — under the umbrella of the state’s Mitchell-Lama subsidy program, according to public records. The remainder of the site contains “accessory parking lots and grass-covered areas.” The two new buildings would be developed on the areas currently occupied by the parking lots and grass.

Combined with the existing units, this would put 598 affordable units on the site.

The parking lots would be reconfigured to keep 107 parking spots available for Mitchell-Lama residents.

The project is expected to be delivered by 2028.

Pembroke Companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

