Madison Realty Capital Lends $109M for Tampa-Area Rental Projects

Quinn Residences has nabbed $108.6 million of construction financing to develop two rental communities in suburban areas outside Tampa, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

Madison Realty Capital provided the loan to build Moccasin Wallow in Parrish, Fla., and Terra View in San Antonio, Fla. Moccasin Wallow, which will feature 144 townhomes and 100 one-story villas, is nearing completion with the first units slated for delivery in late 2025. Vertical construction of Terra View, a 169-unit project, is scheduled to begin before the end of the year.

“This transaction underscores Madison’s ability to quickly deliver flexible, large-scale capital solutions within the build-to-rent sector, which continues to experience strong demand, particularly in high-growth markets like Tampa,” Josh Zegen, managing principal and co-founder of Madison Realty Capital, said in a statement. “We are pleased to provide financing to Quinn Residences, a highly capable operator that has established a strong track record of delivering high-quality single-family rental communities that meet the needs of today’s renters.”

George Smith Partners’ Nate Weyer arranged the transaction

Situated on a 60-acre site around 37 miles south of Tampa, Moccasin Wallow will feature townhomes ranging from three to four bedrooms and three-bedroom villas with attached garages included in each unit. Community amenities will consist of a clubhouse with a fitness center, a resident lounge, a swimming pool, pickleball courts, a dog park and a playground.

Terra View, around 30 miles north of Tampa, will feature three-bedroom townhomes on a 28-acre site with each featuring an attached garage and a private yard. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a pool, a resident lounge, a park and walking trails.

“These two communities represent Quinn’s commitment to delivering high-quality rental housing in some of Tampa’s fastest-growing submarkets,” Richard Ross, CEO of Quinn Residences, said in a statement. “Purpose-built, dedicated rental communities continue to meet real demand from households seeking single-family living without the commitment of homeownership.”

