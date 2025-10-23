STK Bringing New Steakhouse to Meatpacking District

STK has signed a lease for a new steakhouse in a 12,176-square-foot space at 412 West 15th Street, opposite Chelsea Market, in a space previously occupied by Salt Bae.

Building owner Rockpoint was represented by Steven Soutendijk, Kenji Ota and Neil Seth of Cushman & Wakefield, while STK represented itself.

The asking rent was $1.9 million per year. The length of the lease was unclear, although it has been categorized as “long-term.”

Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher who parlayed internet fame into steakhouse success, leased the space right before the COVID pandemic, but shuttered his restaurant in May 2024.

The restaurant is fully built, but it is unclear if STK will undertake a major renovation on the space. The company has also not yet applied for its liquor license or Department of Building permits. It did tell the local community board that it would add a canopy and signage.

Along with STK’s Midtown steakhouse at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, the company recently leased a huge space at 200 Park Avenue South. STK also has a Meatpacking District location at 26 Little West 12th Street, where it operates a rooftop restaurant on a lease that expires in May. The owner of that property, Jared Epstein of Aurora Capital Associates, said that they are negotiating with parties that want to lease that entire 30,000-square-foot building.

The 15th Street space’s marketing brochure shows a ground floor of 7,059 square feet with a 20-foot ceiling height, and a lower level of 5,117 square feet.

The space also has ventilation for “both solid fuel and gas hood appliances.” The building itself is a blend by Rockpoint of a landmark townhouse with a new and adjacent 18-story office building on West 14th Street, on land long owned by Meilman Family Real Estate.

STK, which employs a DJ at every location, is owned by Denver-based the One Group, which also owns Kona Grill, Benihana and Ra Sushi, among others. The company also operates food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos throughout the U.S. and Europe.

C&W declined comment, while the community board and STK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.