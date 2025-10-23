Leases   ·   Retail

STK Bringing New Steakhouse to Meatpacking District

By October 23, 2025 7:46 am
reprints
Cushman & Wakefield's Steven Soutendijk (top), Kenji Ota (center) and Neil Seth (bottom), and a steak on a grill.
Cushman & Wakefield's Steven Soutendijk (top), Kenji Ota (center) and Neil Seth (bottom), and a steak on a grill. PHOTOS: Courtesy Cushman & Wakefield; Getty Images

STK has signed a lease for a new steakhouse in a 12,176-square-foot space at 412 West 15th Street, opposite Chelsea Market, in a space previously occupied by Salt Bae.

Building owner Rockpoint was represented by Steven Soutendijk, Kenji Ota and Neil Seth of Cushman & Wakefield, while STK represented itself.

SEE ALSO: E-Payment Platform Stripe Expands to 286K SF at 28 Liberty Street

The asking rent was $1.9 million per year. The length of the lease was unclear, although it has been categorized as “long-term.” 

Salt Bae, a Turkish butcher who parlayed internet fame into steakhouse success, leased the space right before the COVID pandemic, but shuttered his restaurant in May 2024.

The restaurant is fully built, but it is unclear if STK will undertake a major renovation on the space. The company has also not yet applied for its liquor license or Department of Building permits. It did tell the local community board that it would add a canopy and signage.

Along with STK’s Midtown steakhouse at 1114 Avenue of the Americas, the company recently leased a huge space at 200 Park Avenue South. STK also has a Meatpacking District location at 26 Little West 12th Street, where it operates a rooftop restaurant on a lease that expires in May. The owner of that property, Jared Epstein of Aurora Capital Associates, said that they are negotiating with parties that want to lease that entire 30,000-square-foot building.

The 15th Street space’s marketing brochure shows a ground floor of 7,059 square feet with a 20-foot ceiling height, and a lower level of 5,117 square feet. 

The space also has ventilation for “both solid fuel and gas hood appliances.” The building itself is a blend by Rockpoint of a landmark townhouse with a new and adjacent 18-story office building on West 14th Street, on land long owned by Meilman Family Real Estate.

STK, which employs a DJ at every location, is owned by Denver-based the One Group, which also owns Kona Grill, Benihana and Ra Sushi, among others. The company also operates food and beverage services within high-end hotels and casinos throughout the U.S. and Europe. 

C&W declined comment, while the community board and STK did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

1114 Avenue Of The Americas, 200 Park Avenue South, 26 Little West 12th Street, 412 West 15th Street, Benihana, Chelsea Market, Jared Epstein, Kenji Ota, Kona Grill, Neil Seth, Ra Sushi, Salt Bae, Steven Soutendijk, Aurora Capital Associates, Cushman & Wakefield, Meilman Family Real Estate, One Group, Rockpoint, STK
Stripe co-founders Patrick (top) and John Collision, and 28 Liberty Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

E-Payment Platform Stripe Expands to 286K SF at 28 Liberty Street

By Amanda Schiavo
Newmark's William Cohen (top) and Ariel Harwood (bottom), and a conference room in 11 East 26th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Lutron Electronics Inks 12K-SF Office Deal at 11 East 26th Street

By Isabelle Durso
Newmark's Cooper Weisman (top) and Jared Horowitz (bottom), and 65 East 55th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

National Bank of Canada Inks 18K-SF Lease at Park Avenue Tower

By Amanda Schiavo