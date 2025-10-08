Saul Zabar, the proprietor of Upper West Side grocery store Zabar’s for over 70 years, died at the age of 97 on Tuesday, according to his family.

Zabar’s brother, Stanley Zabar, Saul’s children and other members of the family will lead the business as the family has no intention of discontinuing his legacy on the Upper West Side. The family also has no plans to sell 2245 Broadway, the five-story, mixed-use building at the corner of West 80th Street that houses their famed store, according to a spokesperson for the family. The property was transferred to Stanley’s name in 2016, property records show.

Saul Zabar had been in the family business founded by his parents Louis and Lillian for decades, elevating the brand to an iconic level in kosher food circles.

“My father’s legacy lives on in every bagel, every slice of smoked fish, every cup of coffee, and in the countless conversations that fill our store each day,” Annie Zabar, Saul’s daughter, said in a statement. “He poured his heart into this place — just as he did into every pot of coffee he brewed — and his influence will always guide us.”

Zabar is survived by his wife Carole Ann Zabar, children Annie, Rachel and Aaron Zabar, as well as his four grandchildren. Aaron serves as senior manager and Annie is assistant vice president.

