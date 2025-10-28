Ice Cream Shop Salt & Straw Takes 2K SF at 255 East 77th Street

Portland-based craft ice cream shop Salt & Straw will make its Upper East Side debut, having signed a 1,650-square-foot lease for retail space at Naftali Group’s new residential tower at 255 East 77th Street, the building owner announced.

The length of the lease and the asking rent were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space between 72nd Street and 86th Street was $243 per square foot during the third quarter of 2025, according to CBRE data. The names of the brokers on both sides of this lease were not disclosed.

“We’re pleased to welcome this forward-thinking brand to 255 East 77th Street,” Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, said in a statement announcing the deal. “Following our success with the Benson, the Bellemont and 200 East 83rd, we’ve seen the Upper East Side evolve into a dynamic culinary destination, and we look forward to further enhancing the lifestyle with this new retail offering. With its intriguing menu and community-focused approach, we’re confident Salt & Straw will be a great addition for our residents and the Upper East Side.”

Salt & Straw is slated to open at 255 East 77th Street in the spring of 2027. The shop was founded by cousins Kim Malek and Tyler Malek, and is known for offering bold, artisanal ice cream flavors. The East 77th Street outpost will join Salt & Straw’s two other New York City locations, at 540 Hudson Street in the West Village and at 360 Amsterdam Avenue on the Upper West Side.

“When we opened our first shops in New York last year, the community embraced us in such a special way, and we’re incredibly excited to bring our unforgettable ice creams to the Upper East Side and connect with the neighbors here,” Kim Malek said in the statement. “We’re looking forward to deepening those connections and continuing to share our story with even more ice cream lovers across the city.”

The ground-up condominium at 255 East 77th Street sits on the corner of Second Avenue and 77th Street. It offers 62 units and amenities that include a 75-foot swimming pool, a private cinema, and a multi-sport simulator.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.