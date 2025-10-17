NoMad’s 1181 Broadway Sells for $24M

Alf Naman Real Estate bought 1181 Broadway from Allied Realty & Development for $24 million.

The NoMad property is an 11-story, 26,889-square-foot building — with all of that designated for office use except for 2,000 square feet of retail — that was constructed around 1900, according to Property Shark. PincusCo first reported the sale.

Public records show that Allied, as Aston Special, sold the building to 1181 Owners, which PincusCo has identified as Alf Naman Real Estate. The identity of the brokers on the deal is unclear.

The building, known as the Baudouine Building, is notable for having a small, two-story Greco-Roman temple on its roof. The location is within the Madison Square North Historic District, which was created in 2001, according to public records.

Current tenants at the building include skincare spa Noy Skincare and the design practice Alfredo Paredes Studio.

Naman and Allied did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

