Broadband and Cable Trade Association Renews for 53K SF in D.C.

The government is still shut down, but at least the Capitol building will have a strong broadband connection for the foreseeable future.

NCTA, a broadband and cable industries trade association, renewed its 53,000-square-foot, multi-floor lease in Washington, D.C., just a few blocks north of the Capitol. NCTA’s lease covers the first and second floors at 25 Massachusetts Avenue NW, a 350,000-square-foot, Google-anchored office complex owned by Norges Bank Investment Management and managed by Nuveen.

The building is currently 90 percent occupied. Other tenants include General Motors and American Iron & Steel Institute. Norges Bank also recently completed upgrades at 25 Massachusetts, including a new entry, a lobby, a tenant lounge and a conference center.

“NCTA’s long-term renewal at 25 Massachusetts reflects the enduring appeal of the property and our shared commitment to maintaining premier office environments within one of Washington’s most connected corridors,” Skylar Huth, Nuveen’s director of workplace, retail and mixed-use, said in a statement.

Newmark’s Doug Mueller, Edwin Clark and Blaire McGavin arranged the lease on behalf of Norges Bank.

“NCTA has been an original tenant at 25 Mass, and their long-term renewal speaks to the strength of the property and the broader D.C. office market,” Mueller added in a statement. “They’re a national trade association maintaining their full footprint — a strong signal of confidence in both the building and the workplace.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.