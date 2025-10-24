Mixed-Use Development With 425 Homes Coming to Jamaica, Queens

Arras, a $200 million mixed-use development with 425 residential units, is coming to Jamaica, Queens.

The project, which will occupy over 500,000 square feet, is a collaboration between the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, the Gotham Organization, Monadnock Development and Moses Sole Realty.

The project’s residential component will include two 14-story buildings. One will offer 72 condos priced to be affordable for people earning 80 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), and the other will feature 353 rental apartments with most available to households making between 40 and 90 percent of AMI. The rest of the units will have market-rate rents.

There will also be 5,000 square feet of retail space, 1,450 square feet of community space, and 150 parking spaces.

Crain’s New York Business was first to report the news.

The project, on 90th Avenue between Parsons Boulevard and 160th Street, is expected to be completed sometime in 2028.

Jamaica has been on the cusp of joyful news in the housing market. Earlier this month, the City Council’s Land Use Committee and its Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises approved a plan that would rezone 230 blocks of Jamaica to allow for almost 12,000 new homes — around 3,800 of them affordable — in addition to 2 million square feet of commercial and community space and $413 million in community investment, as CO reported.

Should the zoning change pass the full City Council, Arras might gain even more residential units, according to the development team.

“For decades, there has been substantial demand for condo ownership as Jamaica’s revitalization took shape,” Justin Rodgers, president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Gotham, Monadnock and Moses Sole in creating a crucial bridge for generational wealth through homeownership.”

