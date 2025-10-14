Onicx Group has secured a $66.3 million first-mortgage loan to refinance Nova at East Park Village, a 264-unit garden-style apartment complex in Orlando, Fla., Commercial Observer has learned.

Mesa West Capital provided the floating-rate financing, led by the origination team of Brian Hahn, Russell Frahm and Brad McCarthy in New York. JLL’s Kenny Cutler and Jesse Wright arranged the deal out of the firm’s Tampa and Miami offices, respectively.

Hahn said in a statement that Nova at East Park Village is supported by both a good location and “robust initial leasing velocity” across the Orlando submarket.

“We expect Nova at East Park Village to continue to capture demand for new leases, positioning the property to achieve stabilized occupancy in the next 12 to 15 months,” he added.

Located on a 10-acre site at 10403 Via Parco Orienta in the master-planned Lake Nona submarket, near both Orlando International Airport and Downtown Orlando, Nova at East Park Village opened in August 2025 after four years of construction.

The property is structured as three mid-rise buildings that each hold one- to three-bedroom units and feature private balconies. On-site amenities include an outdoor pool, cabanas and a fitness center.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com