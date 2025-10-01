Mast Capital and AEW Sell Miami River Apartments for $108M

Investment and development firms Mast Capital and AEW have sold a new multifamily building along the Miami River for $108.4 million, property records show.

Valeris Capital acquired the 342-unit apartment property called Remi on the River, according to the sellers. Public records show the entity is based in Puerto Rico and linked to Mohsin Ilyas and Ahmad Abdelaziz. A representative for Valeris did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CBRE’s Robert Given, Troy Ballard and Michael Mulkern brokered the transaction. The buyers secured a $72.3 million loan from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance.

Mast Capital and AEW completed the eight-story building at 999 Northwest Seventh Street last year, thanks in part to a $70.5 million construction loan from Wells Fargo. The development boasts 400 feet of river frontage four blocks east of LoanDepot Park baseball stadium, the home of the Miami Marlins.

Remi on the River features apartment units ranging from studios starting around $2,300 a month to three-bedrooms starting at $4,700, according to its website. Most units feature patios or balconies, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers.

The deal marks the second Miami River sale for Mast Capital, a prominent Miami-based developer, and for AEW, a Boston-based real estate investment firm. The duo built and sold the building next door for more than $100 million to Grant Cardone’s firm in 2022, The Real Deal reported, though no deed has been recorded.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.