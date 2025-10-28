Luxury Retail Veteran Adam Gang Moves to Ripco

Ripco Real Estate has hired luxury retail veteran Adam Gang as a vice president, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gang — who has nearly two decades of experience leading global real estate strategy at LVMH, Kering, coach, Canada Goose, Apple and Away — has joined Ripco from his previous position as executive vice president of luxury at Capricorn Retail Advisors, where he began working in February, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In his past roles, Gang secured flagship locations for several prestigious luxury brands, including Balenciaga, Yves Saint Laurent, Dior, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Bulgari and more. He also “led the U.S. expansion of iconic brands” such as Celine, Givenchy, Fendi, Marc Jacobs and Tory Burch, according to Ripco.

Gang began his new role at Ripco earlier this month. He will “lead the growth of the firm’s luxury retail platform” and “bring a new level of expertise to a brokerage that’s been increasingly representing high-end retail clients,” Ripco said.

Gang’s move to Ripco also reunites him with Aracibo Quintana, currently executive vice president at Ripco’s Miami office. Gang and Aracibo worked together on global retail strategies at Apple.

“I’m thrilled to join Ripco at such a pivotal moment for the luxury retail industry,” Gang said in a statement. “It’s exciting to be back working alongside Aracibo — like the band getting back together — and to combine our experience and insights to help clients reimagine their real estate strategies and seize transformative opportunities across key markets.”

Gang also has a background in law at Morrison Cohen, where he worked at the beginning of his career and gained a “deep understanding of both global markets and local dynamics,” Ripco said. That experience makes him a “trusted adviser” to top-tier brands.

“Adam’s experience across the world’s most iconic brands and his track record in executing complex, high-profile transactions make him a tremendous asset to Ripco,” Mark Kaplan, president of Ripco, said in a statement. “His expertise and unmatched relationships will elevate our luxury practice and further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients across all markets.”

