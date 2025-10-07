About five months after unifying three net-lease advisory firms under one banner, New York City-based platform Surmount has named the first hire of its incoming Los Angeles office.

Surmount, which re-launched earlier this year after consolidating NNN Pro, STNL Advisors and United Global Development Company, has tapped industry veteran Kyle Gulock as managing director of investments, Commercial Observer can first report. Gulock, who was most recently co-founder and managing partner of L.A.-based Century Partners Real Estate, is Surmount’s first brokerage hire in California ahead of its imminent West Coast expansion.

“Expanding in L.A. represents a key step in Surmount’s growth, as one of the most important markets in the country for accessing West Coast deal flow and connecting with investors and capital looking to be strategically deployed in the net lease space,” Glen Kunofsky, Surmount CEO, told CO. “We’re seeing tremendous interest from brokerage professionals and real estate advisors across California — from San Francisco to San Diego and everywhere in between — who want to be part of what we’re building. As we secure office space and officially plant our flag in L.A., we’re excited to strengthen our presence and play a larger role in shaping the future of the net lease market across the West Coast.”

Gulock has closed over $1 billion in net lease deals throughout nearly two decades in the industry, previously serving in leadership roles at Charles Dunn Company, Kidder Mathews and Pegasus Investments.

As a dual U.S. and Norwegian citizen, Gulock will also help expand Surmount’s European presence, particularly across the Nordic region, according to the firm. With offices in New York, Chicago, Boston and Scottsdale, Ariz., Surmount says its newest iteration offers comprehensive brokerage, sale-leaseback, net lease advisory, development, capital markets and principal investing services.

