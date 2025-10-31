Kupferman Family Offloads 13 Brooklyn Apartment Buildings for $45M

A long-held portfolio of 13 Brooklyn multifamily buildings, each with no more than 10 apartments, has been sold off-market by the Kupferman family to two separate buyers for $45 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

Lev Mavashev and Ben Normatov with Alpha Realty structured and handled the deal for the Kupfermans, who, the brokers say, sought to exit the market after holding the properties since the 1970s.

The portfolio included buildings throughout the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Boerum Hill, Park Slope, Fort Greene, Prospect Heights and Crown Heights. It included a mix of multifamily and mixed-use properties holding market-rate and rent-stabilized residential units, although Alpha said that “more than 60 percent of the [residential] portfolio” operates at market-rate rents.

The deal was split into 10 buildings selling for $36 million, and three others going for $9 million. The buyers were not identified.

Handled entirely off-market, Alpha Realty “curated a short list of qualified investors whose acquisition criteria aligned perfectly with the portfolio’s profile,” and “positioned the assets as blue-chip investment opportunities with clear value-add potential,” the company said in a statement to CO.

The sale fulfilled the wishes of the Kupferman family to exit the market and focus their investment strategy toward acquiring larger out-of-state, garden-style complexes.

“By selling our Brooklyn holdings, we are upgrading to more units, easier management, and better cash flow,” the seller said in the statement.

“The seller was simply fed up with city regulations and the constant battle with housing court,” Mavashev said in the statement. “This was the last of his holdings in New York City. He wanted out — quickly and quietly — and that’s exactly what we delivered.”

Alpha noted that sales of this type reflect a “broader market shift,” as the company sees more long-term New York landlords pursuing investment opportunities outside the city.

“Many long-term owners are choosing to trade density and regulatory headaches for simpler, more scalable investments,” Mavashev said in the statement. “We’re proud to have helped this family take that next step.”

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com.