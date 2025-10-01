New Jazz Club Set to Open at Muse Hotel in Times Square

A new jazz club is coming to Times Square next summer, Commercial Observer has learned.

The new jazz lounge, which does not yet have a name, has signed a 15-year lease for 4,000 square feet at the base of the Muse New York hotel at 130 West 46th Street, according to landlord broker Vantage Real Estate Advisors. Asking rent was $360,000 per year, or $90 per square foot.

The jazz club’s new space at the 201-key hotel between Avenue of the Americas and Seventh Avenue will include a full kitchen and be operated by “well-established operators,” Vantage said.

“Anchoring the hotel with a thoughtfully curated operator aligns with hotel ownership’s business plan, enhances the guest experience, and strengthens the hotel’s connection to the vibrancy of its surroundings,” Vantage’s Daniel Volk, who brokered the deal for the landlord, said in a statement to CO.

“This long-term commitment underscores the strength of entertainment-driven demand in the Times Square district, where millions of global travelers, theatergoers and local professionals converge daily,” Volk added.

Murro Realty’s Thomas Moglia and Jarrett Sharp brokered the deal for the tenant, while Vantage’s Volk, Marc Johnson and Kayla Terzi represented landlord Chartres Lodging Group.

Murro Realty declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Chartres Lodging did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 19-story Muse hotel opened in 2001 as a boutique hotel after originally being built as an office building, called the Leavitt Building, in 1928, according to Overnight New York.

The hotel features amenities including a 24-hour fitness center, valet parking and pet services, as well as proximity to Times Square and Broadway theaters.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.