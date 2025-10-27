Laura Khouri, president and COO of Western National Property Management.
Residential · Finance
National

Rising to the Top

By Brian Pascus
Walker & Dunlop's Keith Kurland (clockwise from top left), Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, and Jonathan Schwartz, and the skyline of Salt Lake City.
Residential · Finance
Utah

GID Credit Advisers Provides $42M Bridge Loan on Salt Lake City Multifamily

By Brian Pascus
Anne Behrendt, CEO of Doran Companies, and the skyline of Asheville, N.C.
Residential · Finance
North Carolina

Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $43M for North Carolina Townhomes Project

By Andrew Coen