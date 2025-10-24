Finance   ·   Refinance

GID Credit Advisers Provides $42M Bridge Loan on Salt Lake City Multifamily

The 205-unit Crossing at 9th opened in May in Downtown Salt Lake City

By October 24, 2025 12:23 pm
reprints
Walker & Dunlop's Keith Kurland (clockwise from top left), Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, and Jonathan Schwartz, and the skyline of Salt Lake City.
Walker & Dunlop's Keith Kurland (clockwise from top left), Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, and Jonathan Schwartz, and the skyline of Salt Lake City. PHOTOS: Courtesy Walker & Dunlop; Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A joint venture involving Arden Group, BlackPines Capital Partners and J-Development Company has secured $41.5 million in bridge financing to refinance Crossing at 9th, 205-unit multifamily apartment complex that opened earlier this year in Salt Lake City, Utah, Commercial Observer has learned. 

GID Credit Advisers provided the loan, which will repay a $38.2 million construction loan supplied by Cerberus Capital in 2022, while also funding reserves and closing costs. 

SEE ALSO: Dwight Mortgage Trust Lends $43M for North Carolina Townhomes Project

The Walker & Dunlop team of Dustin Stolly, Keith Kurland, Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt and Edward Leboyer arranged the financing. 

Located at 800 West 200 Street— near the famous Post and Granary districts and Salt Lake City’s business district — Crossing on 9th opened in May 2025 and is currently in lease-up. The four-story property features 93 studio units, 81 one-bedrooms, 25 two-bedrooms, and six lofts.

Arden Group, BlackPine and J-Development did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com.

800 West 200 Street, Aaron Appel, Adam Schwartz, Ari Hirt, Crossing at 9th, Dustin Stolly, Edward Leboyer, Jonathan Schwartz, Keith Kurland, Arden Group, BlackPines Capital Partners, Cerberus Capital, GID Credit Advisers, J-Development Company, Walker & Dunlop
