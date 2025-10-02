Manufacturer Future Foam Pays $145M for SoCal Industrial Facility

A family-owned foam manufacturer has acquired an industrial building it uses in Southern California, paying nearly three times more than its former landlord did just a few years ago.

The Schneider family’s Future Foam paid Principal Financial Group $145 million, or about $689 per square foot, for the 210,400-square-foot property at 1050 South State College in Fullerton, according to PropertyShark records. Principal acquired the property for about $52.6 million in 2022, in what amounted to one of the priciest industrial sales in Orange County that year.

Representatives for Future Foam and for Principal did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Real Deal first reported the news.

The property’s acquisition by Future Foam is the county’s priciest industrial deal so far in 2025, particularly on a per square foot basis. The Walt Disney Company in January for example paid $124 million for a two-building, 406,787-square-foot industrial property in Anaheim, equal to about $305 per square foot.

Future Foam’s deal is still below the City of Irvine’s $97 million purchase last September of a project site at 17300 Red Hill Avenue. The city intends to build a 110,000-square-foot industrial building on the property. That price equates to nearly $882 per square foot, the most expensive single-building industrial sale in Irvine’s history.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.