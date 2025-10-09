Presented By: CBIZ
Ballots and Buildings: How 2025 Metro Elections Could Shape Real Estate Investments
The 2025 elections will impact more than just who holds office. Voters will consider measures on housing, zoning, and taxes, while newly elected leaders could enact policies that influence development timelines, rental yields, and long-term portfolio performance.
For investors, developers, and property owners, understanding these changes is essential to safeguarding returns and spotting opportunities.
This report provides:
• City-specific insights on proposals and candidate agendas for New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami, and Boston.
• Analysis of how housing mandates, tax changes, and ESG requirements might influence development and operating expenses.
• Actionable guidance we provide clients to manage risk and optimize portfolios.
Why it matters:
Policy changes — whether approved by voters or implemented by new leadership — can directly influence financing, project viability, and long-term investment strategies. Staying informed now allows you to anticipate challenges and capitalize on opportunities.