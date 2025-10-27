Sculptor Real Estate has secured a $76.2 million loan to acquire Scotts Midwest Distribution Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot distribution facility near the Columbus corridor in Marysville, Ohio, Commercial Observer can first report.

Affinius Capital provided the financing to acquire the property, while CBRE’s Ryan Kieser arranged the transaction.

Affinius Capital Senior Vice President Tyler Figley described Scotts Midwest Distribution Center as “a premier, institutional-quality” distribution warehouse in the Columbus capital region, one that he called “an industrial hub,” in a statement.

“We are proud to partner with Sculptor Real Estate on another acquisition,” he added.

Located at 12575 Industrial Parkway in Marysville, the Scotts Midwest Distribution Center is leased by The Scotts Company, a subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro, a publicly traded company specializing in fertilizer, gardening and lawn care. The build-to-suit distribution warehouse opened in 2023 and is less than two miles from The Scotts Company’s global headquarters.

The facility sits about 26 miles northwest of Downtown Columbus.

Sculptor Real Estate did not respond to requests for comment.

Brian Pascus can be reached at bpascus@commercialobserver.com