Shinkei Systems CEO and co-founder Saif Khawaja and Shinkei's new space in El Segundo, Calif.
Industrial · Leases
California

Food Robotics Startup Shinkei Systems Signs 15K-SF HQ Lease in L.A.’s El Segundo

By Nick Trombola
CBRE's Eddie Sisca (top) and David Opper, and 64 Wooster Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Trading System OneChronos Takes 7K SF at 64-68 Wooster Street

By Larry Getlen
Savills's Kirill Azovtsev and 111 West 19th Street.
Office · Leases
New York City

Software Platform Outbrain Renews 23K SF at 111 West 19th Street

By Isabelle Durso