In today’s complex commercial real estate market, owning a property is only the first step in creating long-term value. Success depends on a clear strategy, strong execution and the ability to adapt to shifting economic and market conditions. That’s where asset management comes in; it’s a discipline designed to maximize the potential of each property, align ownership goals with market realities and act as the owner’s eyes, ears and strategic partner.

Many investors and property owners think of asset management as simply another layer of property management. In reality, it’s much broader. While a property manager focuses on day-to-day operations — collecting rent, coordinating repairs and managing tenants — an asset manager takes a more holistic, financially driven approach. The question isn’t just, “How do we keep the lights on?” but, “How do we make this property perform better, today and in the future?”

A holistic approach to real estate oversight

Think of asset management as an umbrella function, consolidating the moving parts of a property’s performance into one coordinated strategy. The role spans leasing, capital improvements, financial analysis, market positioning and sometimes even restructuring ownership strategies.

At Cushman & Wakefield this work is highly tailored. We create a bespoke strategic plan for every asset because we understand that no two assets are alike. The best asset managers are able to navigate across sectors, applying lessons from different asset types to deliver better outcomes.

Our clients can range from foreign institutions and family offices to high-net-worth individuals and lenders. While some owners may have limited internal resources dedicated to the asset management function, others seek the added objectivity and seasoned insight that an external asset manager can provide to help optimize their holdings.

Why use an external asset management team?

One of the biggest advantages to hiring an outside asset management team with a reach like Cushman & Wakefield is scalability. The right team can step in immediately, with years of experience and a proven process, to manage assets anywhere in the Americas.

External asset managers often bring an ownership perspective, as many have worked directly as owners or investors and understand what truly moves the needle in asset performance; national and sector diversity, as teams with experience across markets and asset classes can benchmark performance more effectively and spot opportunities others might miss; established networks, as long-standing relationships with leasing brokers, lenders, property managers and other industry specialists can accelerate decision-making and execution; and immediate readiness, without the need to onboard in-house staff.

For landlords, this can mean higher returns. For lenders, it can mean faster, better outcomes for challenged assets. And for investors — particularly those based outside the United States — it can mean peace of mind knowing their properties are overseen by experts who understand both the local market and broader economic forces.

Technology is raising the bar

Technology has transformed the way asset managers work. Gone are the days of tracking performance solely through static spreadsheets. Our team uses an advanced business intelligence platform that provides real-time visibility into key metrics, from leasing activity and rent rolls to tenant improvement trends and market comparables.

Cushman & Wakfield’s next-generation platform integrates leasing data, market research and operational performance into a single, interactive dashboard. This allows our asset managers to make faster, more informed decisions and to adjust strategies in real time.

Artificial intelligence and proptech are also shaping the future. AI tools can forecast performance, identify efficiency opportunities and even flag potential risks before they become problems. Proptech innovations — from energy management systems to predictive maintenance platforms — are helping owners reduce costs and operate more sustainably.

The key is knowing which tools will truly add value. At Cushman & Wakefield, we work with Market Lane Advisors to evaluate emerging technologies, ensuring that investments in innovation directly contribute to asset performance. Through this partnership, we have helped save clients millions of dollars, underscoring the tangible impact of the right technology decisions.

Managing through economic challenges

Even the strongest markets face downturns, and in today’s environment, distressed assets are a reality for many owners and lenders. Asset managers can play a crucial role in navigating these challenges, especially when quick action is required.

For foreign investors, the challenge often starts with a lack of local market knowledge or in-house expertise. For lenders, it’s about maximizing recovery on a loan that may already be under water — without pouring in more capital than necessary.

As experienced asset managers, we create tailored strategies for each situation. That might mean stabilizing the property to preserve value, repositioning it for a new type of tenant or preparing it for sale. In distressed scenarios, time frames can range from six months to three years, depending on market conditions and ownership objectives.

Sometimes, the work involves aspects of receivership — managing legal processes, working with courts and balancing the interests of multiple stakeholders. Throughout, the focus remains on aligning with the client’s goals, whether holding for recovery, repositioning or selling.

The human element

While tools and processes matter, asset management ultimately comes down to people. The most effective teams act as an extension of the owner’s decision-making capacity. They bring not only technical expertise but also the ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders, including property managers, leasing agents, lenders, legal teams and more.

A strong asset manager knows how to balance macro level economic trends with the micro realities of a specific property. Asset managers understand that each decision — whether it’s negotiating a lease renewal or investing in a capital improvement — has both immediate and long-term implications.

A strategic edge for owners, investors and lenders

In a market where every dollar of return and basis point of performance matters, asset management isn’t a luxury; it’s a necessity. Whether you own a single property or a portfolio spanning multiple markets, the right asset management strategy can unlock value, reduce risk and position you for long-term success.

An experienced, well-connected and technology-enabled team can provide that edge, offering the insight, agility and execution power to meet today’s challenges and capture tomorrow’s opportunities.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Third-Party Asset Management platform, launched in 2020, is backed by a team with more than a century of combined ownership experience. With professionals positioned across the United States, the team serves a broad client base, including foreign banks, domestic lenders, private equity firms, high-net-worth individuals and local operators. Their reach spans the United States and Canada and encompasses a diverse portfolio of asset types, including office, industrial, retail, multifamily and self-storage properties.