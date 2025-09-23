Tyler Cameron From ‘The Bachelorette’ Commits to Luxury Real Estate

Tyler Cameron is no stranger to real estate (or roses, for that matter).

Even before he was cast for the 15th season of ABC’s “The Bachelorette” — where survivors of each episode receive a fresh bloom — and skyrocketed to reality TV fame, Cameron had his eyes on the real estate industry.

Jupiter, Fla., Cameron’s hometown and current address, is quickly becoming one of South Florida’s most desirable luxury property markets. After growing up watching his father work as a general contractor in construction and his mother as a realtor, Cameron is ready to follow in the family trade.

Cameron recently joined SERHANT — fellow reality TV star Ryan Serhant’s eponymous brokerage firm — as a real estate salesperson with a focus on listings in Jupiter and the Hobe Sound area to the north.

“I’ve been around [real estate] my whole life,” Cameron, 32, told Commercial Observer. “So I was like, ‘You know what? I love this already. Why don’t I just get my license and do it for other people?’ Serhant’s name has just opened so many doors and opportunities. It’s unreal, and more than I could have ever imagined.”

Serhant’s brokerage firm, founded in 2020, expanded into Florida in 2023, starting with offices in Miami and Delray Beach, and it’s since branched out into Jupiter, Naples and Palm Beach Island. The firm’s Jupiter office, where Cameron is based, opened last year and is already ranked sixth out of 238 residential brokerage offices in the area, according to Serhant.

Christian Prakas, who runs Serhant’s office of about 80 agents in Palm Beach County, said the firm’s success in the Sunshine State has “been a rocket ship,” with more than $1 billion in sales completed this year alone.

The South Florida branch — which is also set to open offices in Stuart, Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale — has a few major developments in its marketing remit, including the Mercedes-Benz Places in Miami and One Fort Myers in Fort Myers, both of which are condominium complexes. That latter just broke the record for the highest-priced condo ever sold in Fort Myers with a $5.3 million deal, according to Serhant himself.

“Florida has become one of our biggest markets, and we continue to expand and gain market share there every day,” Serhant said. “We have a lot of exciting projects going on.”

The firm also has big listings at Florida’s “most elite golf course” at 228 Bears Club Drive in Jupiter, a $64.5 million mansion at 1460 Ocean Boulevard in Manalapan, and a $73 million mansion at 2315 South Ocean Boulevard in Palm Beach.

What keeps the deals coming? Prakas said it’s constant service for the firm’s clients.

“We’re a 24/7 brokerage, so if somebody calls on a Saturday or Sunday, unlike traditional firms, they’re getting the phone answered, and they’re getting the answers they need for tenants and landlords and clients,” Prakas said.

That attention to detail and clients, as well as Serhant himself, is what drew Cameron to the firm.

“[Ryan is] someone who will do anything for his people,” Cameron said. “He’s opened up so many doors for me, and, if I ever need anything for a client, he’s right there. There’s no one better to try and emulate in this industry than him.”

But before Cameron ever pursued a career in real estate, he had another dream: football.

Cameron played football at Wake Forest University, where he was the backup quarterback. He had dreams to play professionally in the National Football League, but one shoulder injury forced him to end his career.

“The NFL was dream No. 1,” Cameron said. “I ended up playing at Florida Atlantic University after Wake Forest, played tight end, ended up becoming the captain my last two years, and it really was an incredible time. But I was a little injury-prone for the NFL, so that didn’t really work out for me, and I got right into construction.

“I was finishing up my MBA, I was getting my general contractor’s license, and I was getting my confidence back from being just a broke jock and learning how to build my first home,” Cameron added. “So I was in a great place, and then out of nowhere TV came, and I was like, ‘Well, I’ll take this opportunity and see what it does.’ ”

What it did was immediately turn Cameron into a household name in the world of reality TV. While Cameron finished as

runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette” in 2019, he won over every viewer watching the show and became one of the most famous names from the franchise. And the rest, as they say, is history.

“[‘The Bachelorette’] accelerated my life,” Cameron said. “It’s been the most incredible opportunity and career, and it’s been full of ups and downs, but it’s been an incredible journey. I’m very grateful for all my time on ‘The Bachelorette’ because it has given me the world.”

(It’s also given him more than 2.2 million followers on Instagram.)

But once the post-“Bachelorette” craze was over, Cameron decided to return to his real estate roots.

Cameron — a self-professed Zillow fanatic — moved back to Jupiter after his success on the show and started buying homes in the area and flipping them. Now, he owns and rents about eight Airbnbs. One of his recent investments was a home for him and his girlfriend, Tate Madden — an older home in Florida the couple renovated.

That love for investing also led Cameron to open his own construction company called Image 1 Construction, which he started in 2020 and which takes on projects to renovate and flip entire homes. Then came Cameron’s very own reality TV show.

Image 1 Construction was featured in Amazon Prime’s “Going Home With Tyler Cameron.” It premiered last year and followed Cameron moving back home to Jupiter and renovating his late mother’s house after she died in 2020 from a brain aneurysm.

Although the show wasn’t picked up for a second season, it did get nominated for an Emmy award — “So you figure that one out,” Cameron said.

“That was drinking through a fire hose,” he said of the show. “The amount of information and problems coming at me at one time, it was the hardest thing I’ve done, but the thing I’m most grateful for, because it grew me up and educated me a ton.

“It just made me a workhorse — like, we did nine homes in seven months,” Cameron added. “Most HGTV shows and home rental shows do a room or two per house, but we were doing whole houses. I’m very happy with the product.”

And, while Cameron has a soft spot for the construction side of real estate, he said he ultimately decided to pursue a role as a real estate agent because it’s a “much more fluid job” and provides him with more construction opportunities for his company.

“I get to network and meet with people and create relationships, and that’s a huge key to real estate,” he said. “Now I can walk into these homes and have a great knowledge of construction. … I can see issues before the buyers can see them. A great realtor is someone who can inform and be honest with their buyers.”

And, after starting at Serhant only around two months ago, Cameron’s already got a few big sales under his belt, including luxury condos, mansions and new developments. He’s also working on an oceanfront spec build on Jupiter Island, Prakas said.

“Tyler’s achievements in real estate investing, combined with the visibility from his TV career, position him perfectly to thrive as an agent in 2025 and beyond,” Serhant said. “This business is all about who you know, and who knows you. Having that exposure on a national scale definitely helps get the word out, but ultimately having the knowledge of the industry that Tyler has and the willingness to learn is what will close deals.”

And with Serhant recently branching out into commercial real estate sales and marketing, Cameron said he’s “dipping his toe in” some deals for the firm’s commercial team, which Bernadette Brennan runs nationally.

One of those deals includes what Prakas calls a “street-to-rooftop” development in Juno Beach, where Serhant will market the ground-floor retail space as well as the condos above.

A lot of the firm’s success this year, both in residential and commercial deals, is set to be featured in Season Two of Netflix’s “Owning Manhattan,” which premieres Dec. 5 and follows Serhant and his team as they work on some of the biggest projects across New York City — with some in Florida, too.

Cameron won’t be featured in the second season, but his name is bound to leave a positive mark on the Serhant brand.

“[Tyler’s] following that he’s built from ‘The Bachelorette’ and from social media is an amazing fit for our brand,” Prakas said. “We’re a social-forward company. We’re on the cutting edge of technology and social media, and that just aligns so well with Tyler’s brand. I don’t think there’s another brokerage that could have complemented him the way we can.”

And, while Cameron certainly already has the status and the following, he knows he’s starting from the bottom at Serhant.

“I’ve got a lot of catching up to do,” Cameron said. “I’m starting at zero, and I’m in last place right now. I gotta catch up in this race.”

But Serhant said Cameron has already “hit the ground running” in his new role.

“He’s eager to learn, and getting fully immersed, and already building strong momentum with new listings and buyer relationships,” Serhant said. “He’s juggling a lot of exciting opportunities right now alongside the rest of the team, and I know he has been ready to dive into commercial as well, so I’m sure there will be more to come.”

Prakas agreed, saying Cameron has already proved himself by making long trips to see properties and forming valued client relationships.

“I’ve never seen somebody new to the business jump in as head-first as he has,” Prakas said. “He’s been a sponge. I talk to him every day, and every day he’s asking the right questions, he’s setting up the right appointments, he’s doing the right things. I have no doubt he’s going to be super successful in business.”

And Cameron is certainly excited to do so.

“If this is what the beginning is, I can’t even imagine what five or 10 years is going to be like,” he said. “Serhant has already opened so many doors for me, so if I just close on these deals and keep making a name for myself, I think bigger and greater things will come.”

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.