Construction Firm Tutor Perini Signs 28K-SF Lease at 520 Eighth Avenue

A major general contracting firm based in Los Angeles is establishing a footprint in the Garment District.

Tutor Perini, a construction firm that takes on major civil engineering projects, signed a six-year, 27,990-square-foot lease at GFP Real Estate’s 520 Eighth Avenue, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Medical Practice Network MD2 Takes 5K SF at 902 Broadway

GFP did not disclose the names of brokers for the tenant, whether Tutor Perini is relocating from another office in Manhattan, or the asking rent in the deal. The average office asking rent in Midtown was $83.61 per square foot, according to a report from CBRE.

The deal was signed in late August, and the construction firm is already occupying the space.

“Their decision to take space at the property underscores its appeal to companies across industries,” Jeffrey Gural, chairman of GFP Real Estate, said in a statement. “With deals like this, the building continues to remain one of Midtown’s most desirable and nearly fully leased office towers.”

Matthew Mandell of GFP represented the landlord in-house.

520 Eighth Avenue stretches the length of Eighth Avenue between West 36th and West 37th streets. Tenants include studio space provider Rockella, which leased 16,243 square feet in January; Denham Wolf Real Estate Services, which signed a 9,253-square-foot lease in August 2024; and nonprofit theater company The Barrow Group, which signed on for 6,000 square feet in January 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.