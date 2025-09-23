Procore Appoints Ajei Gopal to Replace Tooey Courtemanche as CEO

Construction management software giant Procore has announced that a new CEO will take the company’s reins come November.

Procore has appointed Ajei Gopal to succeed Tooey Courtemanche — Procore’s founder, president and current CEO — following the public announcement of the company’s third-quarter financial results, with an anticipated start date of Nov. 10, according to a Monday announcement.

Gopal has been named CEO-designate for the time being, as well as a member of Procore’s board of directors. Courtemanche, meanwhile, will transition out of his “operational responsibilities” come November and “focus on his role as chair of the board of directors,” the announcement said.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Procore over the past 25 years,” Courtemanche said in a statement. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our employees and the partnership of the industry that I love. We’ve found an exceptional leader in Ajei, who understands that Procore does more than build software — we’re a mission-driven platform empowering people to build the places that shape our world.

“Ajei’s experience leading a vertical software company to billions in revenue uniquely positions him to help us scale and capture the opportunity ahead,” Courtemanche added. “I am excited about what’s next and look forward to supporting Ajei in my role as chair, where my commitment to our customers, the industry, and Procore’s success will remain as strong as ever.”

Gopal most recently served as president and CEO of Ansys, which develops and sells software for product design and testing. Under his leadership, Ansys more than tripled its revenue and nearly quadrupled its market value, according to the announcement. Gopal also led the company through its $35 billion acquisition by Synopsys, and was then appointed to Synopsys’ board of directors.

Before that, Gopal held positions at tech firm Hewlett-Packard, software company CA Technologies and cybersecurity firm Symantec, the announcement said. He also founded the startup ReefEdge Networks, which provides wireless local area network systems for multi-site enterprises.

“Procore is one of the most transformative companies in the market today,” Gopal said in a statement. “Its award-winning platform and culture have cemented its status as the clear category leader, revolutionizing one of the world’s most essential yet least digitized industries.

“Like Tooey, I’m passionate about empowering people to build the physical world through digital innovation and am deeply inspired by the industry’s sense of purpose and Procore’s deep customer-centricity,” Gopal added. “Tooey has built a truly exceptional company, and I couldn’t be more honored that he and the board have put their trust in me to lead Procore through its next phase of growth.”

News of the hire comes after a solid second quarter for Procore, which reported revenue of $324 million during the period, a 14 percent increase year-over-year, according to its earnings report released in July.

