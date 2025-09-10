Northmarq Provides $50M Freddie Mac Refi of SoCal Apartments

Fresh off a nine-figure debt package for a housing portfolio in Southern California, brokerage services firm Northmarq and investment firm Advanced Real Estate have partnered on yet another refinancing deal in the region in Orange County.

Northmarq originated a $50.1 million, Freddie Mac refinancing loan tied to River House Apartment Homes, a 240-unit, garden-style complex owned by Advanced in Santa Ana, Commercial Observer has learned. Northmarq’s Alex Kane, Joe Giordani, Brendan Golding and Alvin Cao arranged the debt on behalf of Advanced.

SEE ALSO: Colliers Acquires Greystone Investment Sales Group in Dallas

River House Apartment Homes, at 2111 West 17th Street, features one- and two-bedroom units, a fitness center, a pool and spa, a playground and a dog park.

“Advanced was excited when Freddie Mac rolled out its new 10-year loan program, featuring a 1.20x debt coverage ratio and a 35-year amortization schedule,” Golding said in a statement. “This is the most aggressive permanent program in the market, which allowed Northmarq to maximize cash-out proceeds for the borrower.”

The deal comes about a month after Northmarq originated a $109 million Freddie Mac debt package tied to three of Advanced’s properties in Anaheim and Azusa, Calif. Those deals included $26.6 million for Villa Serrano Apartment Homes in Anaheim, $50.14 million for Summer Crest Apartments in Anaheim, and $30.016 million for Le Med Apartments in Azusa.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.