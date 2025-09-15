Global online financial trading platform Moomoo is taking space in Midtown for its very first U.S. retail store.

Moomoo, which was founded in 2018 and provides investors with tools, data and insights, has signed a 10-year lease for 2,500 square feet at JEMB Realty’s 50 West 34th Street, also known as Herald Towers, according to a release from the landlord. Asking rent was $1.5 million per year.

Moomoo will open a Moomoo Store — “a first-of-its-kind concept” — at the property to “serve as a hub for investors of all levels, offering hands-on access to the platform’s advanced tools [and] educational programming,” the release said.

The trading platform, which recently launched its East Coast headquarters in Jersey City, N.J., will open its new store between Fifth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas during the first quarter of 2026, according to the landlord.

“Herald Towers continues to attract best-in-class tenants who are reshaping the Herald Square landscape,” a spokesperson for JEMB Realty said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Moomoo’s first U.S. retail concept to the building, bringing together finance, technology and community in one of the busiest intersections in the country.”

Zelnik & Company’s Cory Zelnik and Jeremy Banilevi brokered the deal for the tenant, while JLL’s Patrick Smith, Corey Zolcinski and Matthew Ogle represented the landlord. Zelnik and spokespeople for Moomoo and JLL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Moomoo Store will also allow visitors to “explore the platform’s powerful trading and investing capabilities, learn through in-person tutorials and participate in special events tailored to both new and experienced investors,” according to the release.

News of Moomoo’s lease follows another major deal signed at Herald Towers this year.

In May, apparel brand and retailer Old Navy took 55,000 square feet across two floors of 50 West 34th Street, representing the largest retail lease in New York City so far in 2025, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Herald Towers, once the McAlpin Hotel, comprises 690 residential units with retail space on its lower floors.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.