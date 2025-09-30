Joshua Pack, Co-CEO of Fortress Investment Group, Dies at 51

Joshua Pack, co-CEO and managing partner of Fortress Investment Group, has died at 51.

Pack, who had joined Fortress 23 years ago from Wells Fargo, died “unexpectedly” on Monday of unknown causes, Axios reported. Pack’s death was confirmed by Fortress executives.

“We are devastated by this loss,” Fortress said in a statement on Monday. “Josh was a gifted investor, a thoughtful strategist, a compassionate leader — and a deeply cherished friend to many. A member of the Fortress family for over 23 years, Josh left an indelible mark on our institution. He cared deeply for his team, and that care was returned in kind.

“Most importantly, Josh was a devoted husband and father,” the firm continued. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and ask that their privacy be respected during this tragic time. We are doing all we can to support the Pack family.”

Drew McKnight, co-CEO and managing partner at Fortress, will continue to lead the firm, while Jack Neumark has moved into the role of co-CEO and managing partner alongside McKnight, the company said. Pete Briger, Fortress’ executive chairman, will “deepen his engagement with the firm and its operations for the immediate future,” the company added.

Fortress manages approximately $53 billion in assets and invests in strategies such as corporate credit, asset-based finance, real estate and private equity, according to Bloomberg.

Pack started as the firm’s co-CEO in 2023 when a consortium led by Mubadala Capital acquired a majority stake in Fortress from SoftBank Group. Pack had recently moved from London to Dallas — Fortress’ HQ — to help lead the firm’s European expansion, Axios reported.

Before working at Fortress, Pack held vice president positions at Wells Fargo and American Commercial Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile. Pack also attended the United States Air Force Academy and earned an economics degree from California State University San Marcos.

