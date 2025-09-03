Eastdil Secured Hires New Heads For SoCal Housing Group

Eastdil Secured has hired two veteran brokers to spearhead multifamily deals in Greater Los Angeles.

The brokerage firm added Kevin Sheehan from JLL and Sean Gulian from Nuveen Real Estate to co-lead Eastdil Secured’s National Housing Group for Southern California, Commercial Observer can first report . Sheehan starts immediately out of the company’s Santa Monica office while Gulian, who previously worked at Eastdil from 2017 to 2020, will begin his new role on September 15 based in Newport Beach in Orange County.

“With years of experience in multifamily asset transactions and deep knowledge of Southern California and surrounding markets, [Sheehan] and [Gulian] are well-positioned to lead Eastdil Secured’s National Housing practice in the region,” D. Michael Van Konynenburg, president at Eastdil Secured, said in a statement.

Sheehan was a managing director on the capital markets team at JLL, facilitating multifamily investment sales and equity capital raises in Southern California. He also had a stint at as a director at Walker & Dunlop focused on multifamily housing land investment advisory transactions in Greater L.A..

Gulian was a member of Eastdil’s institutional investment sales and equity placement advisory team in his first four-year run at the firm. He led Nuveen’s West Coast housing acquisitions & dispositions platform the last three years.

“I am excited to return, partner with [Sheehan], and bring a unique dual-perspective lens, combining institutional principal and advisory experience to equity sales and joint venture structuring across multifamily, affordable housing, and tax-exempt bond transactions,” Gulian said in a statement.

