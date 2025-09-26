Dwight Mortgage Trust Provides $44M Refi for Seattle-Area Apartments 

Seattle developer Bode has nabbed a $44 million bridge loan to refinance two newly completed multifamily assets in Seattle and Tacoma, Wash., Commercial Observer has learned.

Dwight Mortgage Trust (DMT) provided the financing for the Bode Columbia City development in Seattle and Bode Tacoma Dome property. The loan retires past construction debt, funds an interest reserve and aids final construction costs, according to DMT.

Located at 2950 South Dakota Street, the 80-unit Bode Columbia City features one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center and sun deck.

The 164-unit Bode Tacoma Dome development, at 201 East 25th Street, has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. It features a fitness center, study lounge and Amazon lockers.

Officials at Bode did not immediately return a request for comment.

