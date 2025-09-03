The D.C. Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has issued its latest chunk of funding for a senior affordable housing development within the District, this time in the city’s Southeast quadrant.

The DCHFA provided $22.6 million in tax-exempt bonds, and underwrote $17.2 million and $3.6 million in federal and D.C. Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, respectively, toward the construction of the 67-unit Wagner Senior Residences, in the District’s Skyland neighborhood. The D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development also provided an $18.9 million loan tied to the project via its Housing Production Trust Fund.

Justice Housing and The Miller Group are developing Wagner Senior Residences at 2419 25th Street SE. The five-story project will be reserved for tenants earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income, and the city’s Permanent Supportive Housing programs will be made available for 13 of the units.

“This development reflects our commitment to equity, dignity and opportunity — ensuring that seniors in Ward 8 can age in place within a growing community with access to the neighborhood’s new amenities,” Christopher E. Donald, DCHFA executive director and CEO, said in a statement.

The financing is one of the smaller packages issued by DCHFA in recent months. The agency in early August provided $90 million in tax-exempt bonds and tax credit equity toward the construction of Harvard Court Apartments, a tenant-owned, 108-unit project in the city’s Columbia Heights neighborhood. The D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development also provided a $24.3 million loan toward the development.

Yet the most that DCHFA has doled out this year went to the second phase of Barnaby & 7th, a 229-unit project in Southeast D.C.’s Washington Highlands neighborhood. The agency in late January provided $121 million in tax-exempt bonds and tax credit equity toward that project, on the heels of a $90.3 million package it provided for the project’s 169-unit first phase.

