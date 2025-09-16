Corner Bistro Takes 6K SF at 94 Avenue A

Corner Bistro, a popular burger joint in New York City, has inked a 6,000-square-foot lease at 94 Avenue A in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer has learned.

Corner Bistro has been a West Village staple at 331 West Fourth Street since it was opened in 1961 by entrepreneurs Bill and Lorraine O’Donnell. The couple’s daughter Elizabeth McGrath took over the business in 2015.

This will be the restaurant’s second location in New York City and is set to open “any day now,” a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. The lease is for 10 years, and the asking rent ranges between $140 and $150 per square foot.

Newmark‘s Andrew Stern, Ravi Idnani and Julia Singer represented the landlord, Penn South Capital. Newmark declined to comment on this deal. The tenant was represented by Joshua Singer and Nick Marshall from the Heller Organization. Marshall and Singer declined to comment as well.

94 Avenue A is a prewar rental building with 18 units on the northeast corner of East Sixth Street in Manhattan, one block south of Tompkins Square Park. The retail space where Corner Bistro now sits was previously occupied by the restaurants Sidewalk Care and Offside Tavern.

